Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Up 12.5% in January

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Up 16.8 %

ARBK stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 521,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,640. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 392,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 1st quarter valued at $657,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Argo Blockchain

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARBK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Argo Blockchain from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Argo Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

