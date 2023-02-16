Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in January

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $188.63. 499,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,602. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $148.03 and a 1-year high of $202.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

