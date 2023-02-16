ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Down 2.3 %

ASML opened at $661.13 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $714.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $622.76 and its 200-day moving average is $547.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded ASML to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.46.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.