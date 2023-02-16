Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 671,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 830,165 shares.The stock last traded at $12.63 and had previously closed at $11.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $524.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73.

In related news, Director James E. Sweetnam bought 2,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 4th quarter worth about $11,790,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 102,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,420 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 932.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,249,000 after acquiring an additional 938,293 shares in the last quarter.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

