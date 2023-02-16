Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Short Interest Up 8.2% in January

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,430,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the January 15th total of 7,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Assertio in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Assertio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ASRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Assertio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Assertio Price Performance

About Assertio

Assertio stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,532,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Assertio has a one year low of $1.86 and a one year high of $5.22.

(Get Rating)

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.