Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.72

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as high as $14.51. Astronics shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 577 shares trading hands.

Astronics Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The aerospace company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $131.44 million during the quarter.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

