Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $255,261.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Friday, December 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83.

On Monday, November 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.0 %

TEAM opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $325.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,503,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,862 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,643,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,990 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,504,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,928,000 after acquiring an additional 397,595 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.