Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells $255,261.36 in Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $255,261.36. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,239,163.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 16th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83.
- On Monday, November 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $414,639.78.
Atlassian Stock Up 3.0 %
TEAM opened at $187.36 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $325.86.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.11.
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
