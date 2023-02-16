ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

ATN International Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ATN International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in ATN International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 23,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in ATN International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in ATN International by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.36. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

ATN International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.58%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

