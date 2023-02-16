ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Up 9.8% in January

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,900 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the January 15th total of 136,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ATN International news, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $181,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,994.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International
ATN International Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,644. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $716.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.36. ATN International has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $50.45.
ATN International Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ATN International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.58%.
ATN International Company Profile
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ATN International (ATNI)
- Bloomin’ Brands Blossoms After Raising The Dividend
- Zebra Technologies: A Reversal Is In Play
- Zoetis, Pet-Med Specialist, Double-Digit Earnings Growth Ahead
- The S&P 500: Don’t Trust The Wave Of Bullish Sentiment
- Cisco Systems Is Ready To Run Higher
Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.