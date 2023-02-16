Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Stock Price Down 14.4%

Shares of Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Rating) traded down 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.16. 3,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 9,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Auddia Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27.
