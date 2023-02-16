Aurizon Holdings Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:AZJ)

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, February 26th.
Aurizon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.32.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Andrew Harding 229,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th.
Aurizon Company Profile
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
