AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,271,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.35% of CME Group worth $225,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CME shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.83.

CME Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 374,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,237. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.40 and its 200-day moving average is $181.14. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $251.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.13%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.