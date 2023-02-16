AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $177.01 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,581,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,216 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $177,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.07. 7,015,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,375,795. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Cowen dropped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

