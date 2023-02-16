AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Has $248.24 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 1.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $248,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

MCD stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $265.65. The stock had a trading volume of 605,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,355. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.