AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $90,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 346,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,703,000 after buying an additional 84,405 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 125,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,251,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total transaction of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,527 shares of company stock valued at $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of REGN stock traded down $10.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $741.45. 177,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,540. The stock has a market cap of $81.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $735.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $707.66. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $789.00 to $787.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $853.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $800.33.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.