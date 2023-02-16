AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,974 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 55,781 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $76,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 103.1% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 62.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 124.3% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total transaction of $3,232,814.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,545. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.41.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $146.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

