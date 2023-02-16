AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 2,845,248 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,889,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,845,248 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Ford Motor worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F remained flat at $12.93 during midday trading on Thursday. 23,742,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,296,992. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of -25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

