Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and traded as high as C$0.16. Avalon Advanced Materials shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 17,200 shares trading hands.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$64.41 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

(Get Rating)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.