Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Short Interest Up 11.1% in January

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 290,400 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 261,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Aviat Networks Stock Down 2.7 %

Aviat Networks stock traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $35.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,016. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $402.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.68. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $39.80.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aviat Networks from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.