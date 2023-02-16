Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Azul Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Azul has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Azul Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Azul by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,032,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,134,000 after acquiring an additional 374,935 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Azul by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,007,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after purchasing an additional 629,730 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Azul by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,841,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,568 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Azul by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,071,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 551.9% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after buying an additional 1,980,852 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

