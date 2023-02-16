Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 11,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,879,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,581. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.91. Azul has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.39.
Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.
