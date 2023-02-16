B. Riley Boosts Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Price Target to $7.00

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 84.21% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.
NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.15.
Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.
