Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Rating) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.60 and last traded at C$10.60. 763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 22,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKRIF has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from $7.60 to $9.70 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.64.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

