Barclays Increases Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target to $120.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Barclays from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CHH. Redburn Partners started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.38.

Choice Hotels International stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.64. 127,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,909. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $793,003.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,940.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

