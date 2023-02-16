Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 173.12 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.15. The firm has a market cap of £27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 557.87. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46).

In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.16) to GBX 270 ($3.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group set a GBX 262 ($3.18) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 299 ($3.63) price objective on Barclays in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.03) price objective on Barclays in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.06) to GBX 180 ($2.18) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 239 ($2.90).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

