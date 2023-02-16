Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.25. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 173.12 ($2.10) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 172.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 163.15. The firm has a market cap of £27.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 557.87. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132.06 ($1.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 202.35 ($2.46).
In other news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 112,438 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95), for a total transaction of £181,025.18 ($219,744.09).
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
