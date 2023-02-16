Barratt Developments’ (BDEV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 535 ($6.49) price objective on the real estate development company’s stock.

BDEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.14) to GBX 462 ($5.61) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 459 ($5.57) to GBX 440 ($5.34) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 509 ($6.18) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.43) to GBX 490 ($5.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 478.43 ($5.81).

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

BDEV stock opened at GBX 468.10 ($5.68) on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 1-year low of GBX 313 ($3.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 620.20 ($7.53). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 435.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.70. The company has a market capitalization of £4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 936.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Barratt Developments Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Barratt Developments

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a GBX 10.20 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.20%.

In other news, insider Mike Scott sold 10,619 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 405 ($4.92), for a total transaction of £43,006.95 ($52,205.57).

About Barratt Developments

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

