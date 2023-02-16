Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.133 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX opened at C$23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$40.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.08. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$17.88 and a 1-year high of C$33.50.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$28.11.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.