Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $450.29 million and approximately $58.96 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.35 or 0.00423396 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,713.47 or 0.28046536 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,096,771 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is a digital token that is used to facilitate transactions on the Brave platform, a blockchain-based digital advertising platform. The token is designed to be used by advertisers, publishers, and users on the Brave platform, with the goal of creating a more efficient, transparent, and secure digital advertising ecosystem.Advertisers on the Brave platform use BAT to purchase advertising space, while publishers earn BAT by displaying advertisements on their websites. Users of the Brave browser can also earn BAT by viewing advertisements and can use their tokens to support their favorite websites or content creators.The Brave platform uses blockchain technology to track and verify transactions, ensuring transparency and accountability in the digital advertising process. This allows advertisers to know exactly where their ads are being displayed and ensures that publishers are fairly compensated for their work.By using BAT, the Brave platform aims to create a more efficient and fair digital advertising ecosystem, where advertisers can reach their target audiences more effectively and publishers can earn more revenue from their content. Additionally, the use of blockchain technology on the platform helps to protect user privacy and prevent the spread of fraudulent or malicious advertising.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.