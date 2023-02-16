Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

