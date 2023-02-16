Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires 355 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,493 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $442,171,000 after purchasing an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Home Depot by 334.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $318.83. 994,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,961. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $352.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.65.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

