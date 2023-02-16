Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 394.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,648. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.40. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $78.07.
