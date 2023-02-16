Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.0% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 97.4% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 369,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,635,000 after acquiring an additional 182,373 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $76.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,677,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,528,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $151.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.92.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,855. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,672 shares of company stock valued at $421,913 and sold 43,709 shares valued at $3,734,841. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

