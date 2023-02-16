Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases 678 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.70.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $59.35. 3,502,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,214,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $840,155.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 269,793 shares of company stock valued at $16,761,452. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

