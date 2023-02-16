Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,903 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCO remained flat at $20.55 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 144,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,564. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

