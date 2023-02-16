Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Sells 6,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,732 shares of company stock valued at $323,008. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.7 %

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.