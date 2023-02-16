Beldex (BDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2.43 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $147.46 million and $2.43 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.26 or 0.06963569 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00079251 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00027618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00057329 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00025893 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.