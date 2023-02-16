Bell Copper (CVE:BCU) Shares Down 6.7%

Bell Copper Co. (CVE:BCU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 10,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 69,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Bell Copper Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$17.29 million and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16.

Bell Copper Company Profile

Bell Copper Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and molybdenum deposits. It has interests in the Perseverance project that covers an area of approximately 14,100 acres; and the Big Sandy project that comprises approximately 5,733 acres of mineral tenures located in northwestern Arizona.

