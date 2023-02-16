BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.

BELLUS Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 624,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,152. The stock has a market cap of $980.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 453,737.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BELLUS Health Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,784,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

