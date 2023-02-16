BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Short Interest Down 16.2% in January

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,910,000 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 15th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.2 days.
Shares of BLU traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 624,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,152. The stock has a market cap of $980.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.
BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 453,737.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BELLUS Health will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
