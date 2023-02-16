Benchmark Upgrades Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to “Hold”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Benchmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of RBLX opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.18.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $231,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $17,517,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $31.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $231,294.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 588,999 shares of company stock worth $18,717,238 in the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

