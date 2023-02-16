Bend DAO (BEND) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.35 Million

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for about $0.0236 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $236.34 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bend DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bend DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bend DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

