Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Bentley Systems worth $8,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 21.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,341 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2,555.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,170,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,985,000 after buying an additional 1,126,613 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 295.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 940,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,770,000 after buying an additional 702,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at $23,029,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 5,923.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 568,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 558,964 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 703,820 shares in the company, valued at $28,856,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 5,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 703,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,856,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $1,288,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 502,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,491,151.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,822 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,608. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bentley Systems Trading Up 1.8 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of BSY opened at $41.70 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $45.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.