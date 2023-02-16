Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 3,000 Price Target for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,000 ($36.42) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,950 ($35.81) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,750 ($33.38) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.84) target price on Shell in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($40.06) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,987 ($36.26) price objective on Shell in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,970.18 ($36.05).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 2,573 ($31.23) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,374.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,330.02. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,833.40 ($22.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,586.50 ($31.40). The stock has a market capitalization of £180.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 549.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

In related news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,418 ($29.35) per share, for a total transaction of £199,122.30 ($241,711.94).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

