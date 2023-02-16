BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Trading Down 2.5%

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) fell 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 430 ($5.22) and last traded at GBX 437 ($5.30). 357,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 536,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 448 ($5.44).

BH Macro Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,837.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4,368.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5,462.50 and a beta of -0.19.

BH Macro Company Profile



BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

