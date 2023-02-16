Biconomy Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (BICO)

Biconomy (BICO) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Biconomy has a market capitalization of $184.60 million and $9.33 million worth of Biconomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Biconomy token can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Biconomy has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Biconomy

Biconomy’s genesis date was December 1st, 2021. Biconomy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 480,902,110 tokens. Biconomy’s official Twitter account is @biconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Biconomy’s official message board is medium.com/biconomy. Biconomy’s official website is biconomy.io.

Biconomy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Biconomy is a multichain relayer protocol that aims to reduce the friction point when dealing with blockchain technology for its mass adoption.”

