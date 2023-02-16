BinaryX Price Reaches $168.11 on Exchanges (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for $168.11 or 0.00674285 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $485.83 million and approximately $6.36 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00423714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,010.47 or 0.28067391 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,211,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,889,942 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber Dragon is an online game based on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items. The final challenge is to defeat the ultimate boss, the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by all players will become the assets of the cyber dragon's treasure house. Defeating the dragon will receive the dragon treasure house rewards. The Cyber Dragon will be reborn and become stronger, increase the wealth of the treasure house and wait for the players to challenge again.Cyber ​​Dragon's governance tokens, BNX token holders can participate in community governance and voting rights on major game decisions. At the same time, holding BNX tokens can also get regular airdrops of gold. Some key operations of the game require consuming BNX tokens, such as creating heroes, forging rare equipment, challenging the Cyber ​​Dragon dungeon and some top dungeons. Ways to get BNX tokens: buying from Dex such as Pancake, Babyswap, challenging specific dungeons in the game, and participating in other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.