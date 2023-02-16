BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Short Interest Update

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ BKYI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.79. 2,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. BIO-key International has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.95.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 52.09% and a negative net margin of 117.30%. The business had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform.The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification.It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.The company was founded on January 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Wall, NJ.

