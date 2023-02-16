BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) versus TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Head-To-Head Review

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) and TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of BioCardia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of BioCardia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of TCR2 Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BioCardia has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCR2 Therapeutics has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioCardia -931.32% -172.74% -100.73% TCR2 Therapeutics N/A -49.52% -38.79%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioCardia $1.01 million 44.27 -$12.62 million ($0.71) -3.14 TCR2 Therapeutics N/A N/A -$99.81 million ($3.09) -0.41

BioCardia has higher revenue and earnings than TCR2 Therapeutics. BioCardia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TCR2 Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioCardia 0 1 0 0 2.00 TCR2 Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

BioCardia currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.22%. TCR2 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 746.46%. Given TCR2 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TCR2 Therapeutics is more favorable than BioCardia.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics beats BioCardia on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs. The company was founded on January 12, 1994 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle on May 29, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

