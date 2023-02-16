Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,800 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 143,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Biocept Stock Up 1.8 %

Biocept stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.55. 61,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,413. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.98. Biocept has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.67.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 32.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Biocept will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biocept, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Biocept in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which focuses on the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. It develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating tumor DNA tests utilizing a standard blood sample.

