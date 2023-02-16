Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,182. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Biomea Fusion by 553.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.