Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Short Interest Up 14.5% in January

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 604,700 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the January 15th total of 527,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BMEA. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Biomea Fusion from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Biomea Fusion Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 29,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,182. Biomea Fusion has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $14.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion Company Profile
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
Featured Stories
