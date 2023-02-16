BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the January 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $583,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.56. 267,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,359. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.92.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

