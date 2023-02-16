Bitcoin Cash Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $130.21 or 0.00539854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $224.43 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,119.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00172824 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00048712 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000847 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,313,525 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.