Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.16

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000668 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $29.59 million and approximately $231,808.07 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00210839 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00099025 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00053704 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00057107 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

